Senator Stabenow to talk manufacturing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will be here in Lansing today, and she is addressing the progress made on her “Make It In America Plan” which she says advances the next generation of American manufacturing.

The U.S. Senate is taking action and is expected to pass legislation Senator Stabenow authored.

This is to address the semi-conductor shortage and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Officials say, it will help manufacturers transition to a clean energy economy, and incentivize the electrification of our auto industry.

She will be joined by Ben Frantz, and the UAW Local 602 and 652 presidents.