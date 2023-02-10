LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters discussed the future of Michigan business at a luncheon in Lansing.

They touched on topics such as cyber security, how small businesses are doing since the pandemic, and what they plan on working towards in 2023.

Friday’s event was hosted by the Michigan Business Network. It gave local leaders the chance to hear from both U.S. senators.

Senator Peters says one of the goals is to make people more aware of cyber attacks.

Stabenow and Peters also touched on the supply chain issues the U.S. has faced since the pandemic.

“Probably one of the biggest lessons from the pandemic, is that our supply chains, that we have relied on, although they used to be efficient, are clearly resilient. A big reason for that is we rely far too much on foreign manufacturing of critical products that we need right here in the United States. The best way to become more resilient is to bring that production back to the United States,” said Peters.

“It’s so important that we’re making things in America, preferably Michigan. That means, doing more on the agriculture side, local processing, regional processing, making more component parts and manufacturing here,” said Stabenow

Stabenow and Peters also agreed that President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was “spot on.”

They said the speech did a great job laying out the accomplishments from the past two years on everything from infrastructure to inflation.