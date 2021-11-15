Senators Stabenow and Peters applaud nominees for Michigan U.S. Attorneys of eastern and western districts

WASHINGTON D.C., Mich. (WLNS)—President Biden has nominated Dawn Ison to be U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Michigan, and Mark Totten to be U.S. Attorney in the western district of Michigan.

Dawn Ison could be the first African American woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Ison currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. She has previously served as the Chief of the Drug Enforcement Task Force unit of the office. She also was an attorney in a private practice that focused on criminal and civil matters.

Mark Totten serves as Chief Legal Counsel for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and has held numerous positions. Totten was a professor at Michigan State University College of Law; a Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Office of the Genessee County Prosecuting Attorney from 2016 until 2017, and even a special Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan for three years.

“I applaud today’s nominations by the White House. Dawn Ison is a highly-qualified Assistant U.S. Attorney serving in the Eastern District of Michigan. I know she will continue her excellent work as U.S. Attorney. Mark Totten is a highly respected attorney, both in his work serving our state and teaching our next generation of law professionals as a professor at Michigan State University. I am confident in these two nominees, and look forward to moving their nominations through the Senate confirmation process,” said Senator Stabenow.

“As a U.S. Senator, it’s an honor to uphold the longstanding tradition of nominating highly qualified home state candidates to serve as U.S. Attorneys,” said Senator Peters. “Dawn Ison and Mark Totten are exceptional attorneys who represent the best of Michigan and I’m pleased the Biden Administration announced their nominations today. I’m confident these dedicated public servants will represent our state and country honorably as they make decisions that directly impact the lives of Michiganders.”