Senators Stabenow and Peters endorse former VP Joe Biden

Southfield, MI — Today, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced their endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, citing his ability to be a champion for Michigan’s middle class families and workers.

“Joe Biden has always had our backs in Michigan. Time after time, he has been there for us when it really counted. Whether it’s standing with our auto industry during the 2009 crisis, protecting our Great Lakes or making sure people have health care, Joe Biden understands our Michigan way of life. I’m honored to call Joe my friend. I’ve worked with him as a colleague in the U.S. Senate and as Vice President and have seen first-hand how he puts workers and their families first every day. For these reasons and so many more, I enthusiastically support Joe Biden to be our next President of the United States. And, I am committed to working hard to achieve his victory. I am confident the people of Michigan will be there for him in November just as he has always been there for us. Senator Debbie Stabenow