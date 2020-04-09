Senators urge Pres. Trump to prevent price gouging

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters urged President Donald Trump to act to prevent price gouging, as well as fraudulent and counterfeit supplies, which are hampering efforts to treat patients and combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Every day, profiteers and scam artists are taking advantage of desperate buyers and the unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment by charging obscene prices and selling counterfeit or fraudulent goods,” the Senators wrote. “Local and state governments, health care providers, first responders, and affected critical industries are scrambling to find new or additional sources of this equipment and, even worse, competing against each other for dwindling supplies.”

In a letter, the Senators called for President Trump to develop a comprehensive, efficient and nationwide strategy designed to ensure that quality medical supplies are produced and effectively distributed to areas of critical need. They also urged the President to direct law enforcement and regulatory agencies to swiftly investigative claims of price gouging and counterfeiting.

To read the full letter, click here: https://www.stabenow.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Trump_COVID_Fraud._Letter.pdf