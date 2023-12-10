OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — On average, an adult dog will stay in an animal shelter for six months. But 11-year-old Ember has been stuck in a kennel the size of a closet for three years.

Being an older dog, Ember doesn’t have much time left, and that’s why Shiawassee Humane Society needs your help.

As you walk past the kennels, you might see Ember as an aggressive dog–but with her past, it’s hard to blame her. Shiawassee Humane Society officials said that 10 years ago, Ember was picked up as a pregnant stray, and had puppies shortly after. As time went on, Ember’s puppies were adopted, but Ember was still there–

Until one day, an older gentleman gave Ember a chance. “She loved him and he loved her,” said foster and adoption coordinator Lori Beard. “He adopted her, took her home, they lived together five years until he passed away, and then she had to come back.”

Now, Ember has been in the shelter for the last two years, only getting out for an hour each day. Having been bypassed for adoption time and time again, Ember’s stress level has gone up, causing her to become scared and more aggressive toward people.

Ember, 11, has been in the Shiawassee Humane Society shelter for most of her life. (WLNS)







“To live with her dad, who is her best friend, and then lose him and then have to come here, where she is in the kennel again 23 and a half hours a day, it certainly doesn’t give the opportunity to show her good side,” said Beard.

Adoption coordinator Beard, who has become a best friend to Ember, said when you take Ember out of her cage, she’s a whole different dog. She knows how to sit, lie down and even play fetch.

“It’s so hard, knowing how much I love this dog and what an awesome companion she can be, with somebody to just see her constantly be passed by,” Beard said.

Ember is 11 years old, and while she has a lot of play left in her, the harsh reality is that she doesn’t have much time left to find a “forever home.”

“We don’t want her to reach that point where her last memory and her last moment is here,” Beard said. “We want it to be on the couch with her mommy petting her and her dad hugging her, and telling her it’s okay and she is a good girl. This isn’t the place for a senior dog to spend her last days; it’s just not.”

If you want to adopt this cutie, here is the link.