LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he’d be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.

70-year-old Winnie Gailey said Day stole more than $1,000 from her earlier this year.

“My utility room same deal there were three or four layers of flooring that I wanted removed and a new floor put down,” Gailey said.

So she went online looking for a handyman to do the job.

“Just found him on Nextdoor just a line saying that he did home repairs,” Gailey said.

According to an ad on the app, Day says he offers low prices for a variety of home repairs. Gailey said when she gave him the requested $1,200 down payment, it was one excuse after another as to why he wouldn’t be coming to do the job.

“Car broken down, still working on the job he was on, sick being sick, he moved supposedly,” she said.

Gailey said he eventually stopped responding. She then made a post on Nextdoor about her experience with Day she said that’s when she met 65-year-old Carol Hargrove who said he did the same thing to her.

“I gave him $175 cash. He did a little scraping on the ceiling, very little,” Hargrove said.

And after making an appointment for Day to come back and finish the job…

“He told me that his truck was broke down, he couldn’t get a hold of me because his cell phone was broken but I knew better because I could see that he was on his cell phone,” Hargrove said.

Gailey and Hargrove say while they know they probably won’t get their money back, they want others to beware.

“He should be ashamed of himself. I think that we need to stop him from ripping other people off,” they said.