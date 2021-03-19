Sentencing day for former insurance agent

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Sentencing is today for a former flint insurance agent who pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts of insurance fraud.

Authorities say, Dillen Leonard sold or offered customers fraudulent certificates of insurance in order to apply for or renew their vehicle registrations.

During the month of July 2016 alone, Leonard sold at least 29 fraudulent certificates.

The case was referred to the Attorney General`s office by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

This was after the department investigated Leonard`s alleged misconduct.

His sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 this morning.