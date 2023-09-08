The City of Lansing honored the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2022.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In honor of the victims of the Sept. 1, 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as the U.S. military members killed in the ensuing wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and other fronts, Lansing Veterans Council is beginning its Sept. 11 memorial Friday.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Monday, Sept. 11, the Lansing Veterans Council’s memorial field will be on display at Evergreen Cemetery, 1114 E. Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing, in the Section A roundabout.

The memorial field will also serve as a show of solidarity for the U.S. armed forces, officials said. It will be a display of 230 flags honoring the Michigan veterans killed in action in the recent conflicts, of which 13 veterans from Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties will be honored.

The organization will also honor one veteran who is buried in Evergreen Cemetery.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Lansing’s Sept. 11 memorial ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Sept. 11 memorial at Wentworth Park, North Grand and Michigan Avenues in downtown Lansing.

“The City of Lansing will honor and remember those who lost their lives, the families, and survivors at the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony,” officials said in a news release Friday.

In case of rain or other weather issues on Monday, the ceremony will be in the City Hall lobby at 124 W. Michigan Avenue.