Serenade Foods recalls nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Approximately 59,251 pounds of Serenade Foods’ raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken may have Salmonella Enteritidis contamination, as announced today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS has previously issued a public health alert regarding Serenade’s chicken products on June 2 of this year.

The potentially contaminated chicken products were produced on February 24 and February 25, 2021.

The following products have been recalled:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of "MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE" with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of "MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU" with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of "KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE" with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of "KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU" with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

According to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development,

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “P- 2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped out nationwide.

Following a outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis across 8 states, the Centers for Disease Control, FSIS and public health partners. Onset dates ranged from February 21 to June 28, 2021. Packages of the Serenade food products were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for Salmonella Enteritidis.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are:

diarrhea

abdominal cramps

fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most people can recover without treatment. In some people, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked according to the manufacturer cooking instructions on the package before consumption. The labels for these products identify cooking instructions for preparation in an oven. The products should not be prepared in the microwave or air fryer. FSIS advises all consumers that particular attention needs to be taken to safely prepare and cook these frozen, raw poultry products to a temperature of 165 F.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call the Serenade Foods Hotline at (866) 873-7589.