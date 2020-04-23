Services offered to seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic people over the age of 60 are being encouraged to stay home and stay safe and because of that the state is expanding its services to help them.

The Tri-county Office on Aging promotes and helps preserve independence and dignity and during this pandemic the need for their services is growing.

“We’re delivering meals as we always have in fact we’re delivering more,” said Tri-county Office on Aging Executive Director Marion Wilson.

About 16,000 meals a week are being delivered by volunteers due to the pandemic.

“The second week in March we delivered probably 9,000 meals and last week we delivered the 16,000 so you can see it’s gone up quite a bit,” said Owen.

The services they offer includes more than just food.

“We’re providing wellbeing checks or telephone reassurance to about I’m gonna say close to 4,000 people,” said Owen. “It’s friendly visiting, it’s ya know to find out how they’re doing and just to chit chat and a lot of this we hope combats the isolation, feelings of isolation and loneliness, depression.”

The criteria to apply for these services have loosened due to the coronavirus and now you just have to be at least 60 years old and in need.

“We have also received more donations through our regular donation through our website,” Owen said.