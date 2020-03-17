Several county government operations suspended

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Several Mid-Michigan government operations have been suspended in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners Chairperson declared a Local State of Emergency on Monday. Even though Eaton County still does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, the declaration is due to growing concerns and increases in testing across the state.

Eaton County and Court operations will remain available, however, the Courthouse will be closed to the public effective March 17th through April 5th. Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment with a court or county office should call the respective office before traveling to a county building.

In Lansing, City Hall, 54-A District Court, City Community Centers, and other city facilities will be closed starting Tuesday, after Mayor Andy Schor declared a State of Emergency.

Ingham County also said it is suspending operations as of Monday, March 16th through April 5th, excluding essential services.

“The sheriff’s office, our community health centers, our circuit court is still open to process some hearings and everything else of individuals who are like in custody, our 911 center obviously is open,” Bryan Crenshaw, Chairperson for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners said.

Additionally, Crenshaw said some services are still available online.

As of now, Shiawassee County is still open for business, but meetings and interactions are being limited.

“We have zero cases so far in Shiawassee County, but we expect that we will be getting them so we are operating under the premise that the virus is already here,” Larry Johnson Shiawassee County Health Director said.

Johnson said the county has been under discussion as to if it will close, and if so, when that will be.