LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crime scene tape and police lights. Those are images becoming all too familiar across Lansing.

Just two days ago, there was a deadly shooting on the southside of the city. It cost a 20-year-old his life. The people that were charged in his murder were two teenage boys.

“It’s truly shocking when you know that children are out there carrying guns and committing homicides,” said Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have each been charged with second degree murder. It was the third homicide this year that involved teenage suspects.

“We’re seeing a pattern of younger males, between the ages of really 16 and 25-years-old predominately, who are carrying these firearms and committing crimes with these firearms,” said Lansing Police Department Captain Rob Backus.

So how exactly are guns getting into the hands of teenagers?

LPD said the most common way is through something called a “straw purchase.”

“They get someone else to purchase one legally through a gun store for them,” said Capt. Backus.

Prosecutor Siemon said another way they get a hold of a gun is buying a stolen one off someone else.

“A lot of times people don’t even realize the gun that they have in their home is missing, and it maybe has already changed hands numerous times,” said Siemon.

The prosecutor said it’s with those guns that more young people are committing violent crimes.

“We have 5 juvenile homicides pending right now as of today in family court, and that’s not typical. So this is very serious,” said Prosecutor Siemon.

The two teenagers from Wednesday’s shooting are currently staying at the Ingham County Youth Home.

But that could change, if the prosecutor’s office decided to send them to adult court.

Siemon hasn’t decided yet, but said she hopes young people understand there are serious consequences for what she said are senseless crimes.

“Fighting over a boyfriend/girlfriend or someone who disrespected you… It’s horrific to think that people are being killed because they have access to a gun,” said the prosecutor.

Both LPD and the prosecutor’s office said there’s not one way to solve this problem. They said part of it is reporting stolen guns as soon as they go missing. A long with that, making sure guns are properly locked up.