LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — High temperatures aren’t the only thing in the forecast for the week, there is also a significant risk of severe storms in the area Wednesday, according to 6 News meteorologist David Young.

“On a scale of 0-5 this is a level 3 day”, Young said. Damaging winds, tornados, large hail, and heavy rain will all be possible.

The first round of storms will come in just after noon and will likely not be severe, Young said. The second round should come through between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and has a good chance of being severe.

This storm system isn’t expected to cool the area down, high temperatures are forecasted throughout the rest of the week.

For people in the Jackson area trying to beat the heat, a new citywide program is being launched to help get people into cooling centers when they need one.

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority will be giving out “hot tickets” to participating agencies, and those will be handed out to the people that need them most. These tickets can be redeemed for a free bus ride to one of the city cooling centers.

You can find these tickets at one of the following locations:

Department on Aging

1715 Lansing Ave

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

King Recreation Center

1107 Adrian St.

Open any day when temperatures are forecast to feel over 90 degrees

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during program hours

Carnegie Library

Jackson District Library

244 W. Michigan Avenue

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

JATA Transfer Center

127 W. Cortland St.

Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Westwood Mall

W. Michigan Avenue

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.