LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Michigan.

Northern Ingham County, Southeastern Ionia County, Southern Clinton County and Northern Eaton County are all under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m.

Golf ball-sized hail and 60-mile-an-hour winds are possible.

People and animals should stay inside, National Weather Service officials said.

Hail damage to vehicles and home exteriors is also possible.

Even stronger storms are expected tomorrow, April 5.

You can view the latest forecast and radar here.