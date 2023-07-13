LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many are waking up to debris in yards and streets Thursday morning after severe weather tore across the region overnight.

A large portion of a tree fell in front of the WLNS studios along Saginaw Ave. (WLNS)

Storm damage and some street flooding after overnight storms in Lansing. (WLNS)

Storm damage at a gas station at the corner of Trowbridge and Harrison in East Lansing. (WLNS)

In central Lansing there are many large tree limbs and some whole trees down, some blocking roads. In areas with dead or dying trees, last night’s wind appears to have taken care of that problem and brought many of them to the ground.

Storm damage in the Moores Park are of Lansing. (WLNS)



Overnight neighborhoods along Kalamazoo were dark, multiple trees were blocking roads. (WLNS)

According to 6 News crews, overnight neighborhoods along Kalamazoo were also in the dark with multiple down trees blocking roads.