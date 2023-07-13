LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many are waking up to debris in yards and streets Thursday morning after severe weather tore across the region overnight.
In central Lansing there are many large tree limbs and some whole trees down, some blocking roads. In areas with dead or dying trees, last night’s wind appears to have taken care of that problem and brought many of them to the ground.
According to 6 News crews, overnight neighborhoods along Kalamazoo were also in the dark with multiple down trees blocking roads.