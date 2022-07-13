LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hunter’s Ridge Park is a popular destination for bikers and hikers, but Tuesday a group of mountain bikers stumbled across a concerning sight: sewage spilling out of the ground and into a creek.

People who live in the surrounding area say they had noticed a smell but didn’t know where it was coming from.

“I… had been gone for a week, came home and I could smell it,” said resident Pat Amato.

Some hikers got closer than they would have liked.

“I 100% walked through that puddle yesterday… but I remember thinking this looks and smells kinda different, you know? I was picking berries so I didn’t think too much of it,” said Lauren Hicks, a resident.

Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick says this overflow wasn’t large enough to constitute a public warning.

“Anytime we have an area that the residents would be directly impacted, then we would alert the residents. This being in a park further away, we thought the impact was minimal,” he said.

Construction teams have been sent out to lay dirt and limestone, but Kilpatrick says little can be done to extract sewage from the creeks and rivers.

However, residents aren’t only concerned with the health of the environment. Some say they would have liked to know that this was happening.

“You know, whenever there is bad weather or natural disasters like that there is a siren that goes off, and I would have liked to think that there was a similar warning system in place for manmade natural disasters like sewage leaking into areas that are heavily accessed by the public,” Hicks said.