OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Three men were arrested after they allegedly met with an underaged girl for sex.

The men believed they were arranging to have sex with a underaged girl and were instead met with a sting operation by Oakland County law enforcement. The men arrived at separate times to meet a fictitious girl and were arrested.

They are charged with multiple felonies that could land them in prison for up to 20 years if convicted.

John Dingens, 61, of Corunna; Richard Prausa, 45, of Clarkston, and Fazlollah Haritash, 64, of Farmington Hills were arrested on July 6.

The arrest is the second time in recent months that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested men for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a girl under age 16.

“Weeks ago, we arrested individuals for targeting young people for sex,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “At that time, I said if you target kids, we are going to target you. Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”

The men were arraigned on July 9 in 52-1 District Court in Novi. Each is charged with four felonies.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent for Haritash, and $50,000 cash, surety, or 10 percent for Prausa and Dingens. Each were released on bond.