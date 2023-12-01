LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan public schools have been required, since 1990, to teach about communicable diseases, including HIV disease. The law requires the information taught be medically accurate and developed by the Michigan Department of Education.

6 News asked multiple school districts in the viewing area to share the HIV curriculum they use for 9th grade students.

Few of the districts responded.

From those who did provide their curricula to 6 news, it contained information from a 2007 state health curriculum and a video produced in 1997. Previous reporting with additional districts found similar concerns.

Experts who reviewed the materials for 6 News said the curricula was out of date and inaccurate.

The revelation is particularly striking combined with data that shows people ages 13-34 accounted for nearly 6 in 10 new infections in 2022 in the U.S.

“It’s teaching sex dread instead of sex ed,” said Dr. Erik Wert. He’s an internal medicine specialist who treats people living with and at risk for HIV here in Lansing.

He raised multiple concerns about the lesson plans.

Wrongly asserts HIV is transmitted through oral sex

The best way to avoid HIV is to have sex with only one partner who does not HIV and who is also exclusive.

The video contained dramatically out-of-date information about living with HIV and treatment – painting the infection as fatal.

Wert points out that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies transmission of HIV through oral sex as theoretical – if the receptive partner has open wounds such as bleeding gums, ulcers or cold sores. The risk is so minimal, the agency no longer allows it as an option in its HIV Risk Assessment Tool.

Advocates and Wert said the claim that the best way to avoid HIV infection is have a relationship with only one person who does not have the virus and is exclusive as well, doesn’t reflect modern science and medicine.

“It is incomplete information,” Dr. Adenike Shoyinka, Medical Health Officer at the Ingham County Health Department, tells 6 News.

Shoyinka said a person living with HIV who is in medical care, taking medications and has suppressed their virus to undetectable has a “zero chance of transmission.”

The medical intervention is known as “Undetectable equals Untransmissible.” Not only does it allow a person to live a healthy life, but multiple studies show it prevents the transmission of HIV to sexual and needle-sharing partners. It also prevents a mother from transmitting the virus to their child during birth and breastfeeding.

Leon Golson is prevention manager at Unified. That’s an HIV prevention and care organization based in Detroit, but with staff operating in Jackson County.

““It’s not complete,” Golson said of the curricula. “Let me put it like that. It’s not a complete message. It’s a very stigmatizing and incomplete message.”

None of the districts who provided curricula included information about Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. That’s a prevention method approved in 2012. When a person who does not have HIV takes an HIV medication it is up to 99% effective in preventing them from getting the virus.

It can be taken in a pill form as a daily medication or as an injection which lasts for two months.

Martin Ackly, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Education, tells 6 News PrEP and other medical advances have not been integrated in state level curriculum because it takes five years to create update curriculum based on science.

He notes PrEP was not approved for use by those under 18 until 2018.

In addition, he said local districts and health educators are encouraged to integrate new science into their lessons even without state approval.

But Wert, the physician, challenges the claim the state needs so much time to update curricula.

“I would say that is a disservice to young individuals who are at risk for HIV,” he tells 6 News. In his opinion, the focus should be on teaching about an intervention that is “99% to 100% effective,” including both PrEP and U=U.

Not providing accurate information, Wert and other experts tell 6 News, helps drive stigma against those living with HIV. That stigma not only impacts people with the virus but prevents people from getting testing and seeing a doctor if they have the virus.

Golson said the curricula and information being presented is created an “entire generation of uninformed young people.”

And there is data to back that up. GLAAD, a national advocacy group for how media portray people from the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV, conducts an HIV stigma survey every year. In 2022, the survey found that people in Generation Z had the lowest knowledge about HIV, compared to Millennials and Gen X.

A Michigan law, also requires that in the context of discussing HIV risk, school officials must focus on abstinence as “a responsible and effective method for restriction and prevention of these diseases and is a positive lifestyle for unmarried young people.”

National studies, however, have found abstinence-only education and even those that are abstinence-based, are not effective in helping adolescents from delaying the onset of sexual activity. Abstinence-only programs do not discuss any birth control or STI prevention other abstaining from activity that can result in transmission.

Abstinence-based programs focus on abstinence but provide additional information for people who may choose to have sex.

This story is one in a series of stories looking at the HIV epidemic in Mid-Michigan marking World AIDS Day. 6 News has been reporting this web series for the last month.