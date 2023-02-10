LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of students from Sexton High School had the time of their lives thanks to the Eric Thomas School Days Foundation.

Right before the new year, six students were granted the opportunity to take a free trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“I would never think somebody, one person, could actually take six kids to Dubai. And pay for the whole thing,” said student Tiffany Jefferson.

“I can’t even explain how great it was,” said student Van Norman.

For most of them, it was their first time ever getting on a plane.

“The seats were absolutely terrible. It felt like sitting on rocks, but I’d go again,” said Maecia Velasquze.

The School Days Foundation, founded by Michigan native and motivational speaker Eric Thomas, was behind the all-expense paid trip.

Niko Quesada said being in a cultural environment different from what he’s used to was unforgettable​.

“The hotel was amazing, the sightseeing was amazing. The mall, the Burj Khalifa. Everything was a great experience,” Quesada said.

Jefferson said the trip has inspired her to aim for success, so she may have the luxury of traveling the world one day.

“I was scared to go. But at the same time, I got amazing opportunities. I got to meet some amazing people, and go places I never thought I would go before,” she said.

Jami Scott is the assistant principal at Sexton High School. She said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a chaperone.

“The kids were educated, as well as exposed that’s the most important part. To get out of where we are, exposure and the education,” said Scott.

The next trip Sexton High students will be taking thanks to the School Days Foundation is to the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The students are grateful they had the chance​​​ to travel abroad.

“With that you know, I want to travel the world, you know, do something exciting. Go to different countries. And make sure the UAE is not the only country I visit,” Quesada said.