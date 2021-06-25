Sexual assault kit initiative leads to an arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After an investigation that began in Kalamazoo County, Tyrone Demarcus Parker was charged with multiple crimes spanning from 2014 to 2015 in Jackson County.

Parker has been charged with the following:

two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree

one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd Degree

one count of Assault with Intent to Murder

two counts of Assault/Strangulation

Both Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree and Assault with Intent to Murder carry a life sentence. Parker was arraigned on June 24, bond being set at $750,000 cash.

Parker’s arrest comes from Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, in which multiple untested sexual assault kits were analyzed throughout agencies in Ingham and Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary R. Schuette issued a statement on the case,

“I am thankful the victim was able to take the difficult and courageous step to pursue charges. And, I am appreciative of the hard work done by all investigators in Jackson County.”

Jackson County Chief Prosecutor also spoke out about the Iniative,

“Through collaboration with our local law enforcement agencies, the SAKI project has shown the passage of time is not an obstacle in achieving justice for victims and accountability for offenders.”

Authorities encourage anyone who has been victimized by Tyrone Parker to please call (517) 416-0096.