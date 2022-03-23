LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sexual assault victims shared their stories as they stood side by side with lawmakers March 23rd.

Advocates gathered at the capital to introduce new bills to help punish sexual predators. The bipartisan bills would extend the Statute of Limitations from the time a survivor discovers they were injured from three years to seven.

Survivors of Larry Nassar, Robert Anderson, and others joined state representatives to announce new legislation aimed at helping survivors of sexual assault come forward on their terms.

Victims told stories of abuse, many of them for the first time in public.

Isabel Browman, a survivor of Dr. Anderson at U of M, stated, “The university did not follow up with me. Instead, they took his 65-year-old word for it. That our relationship was consensual.”

She’s just one of many stories of abuse that were looked over for years. But now victims would be able to wait longer when they’re ready. Before coming forward

Representative Julie Brixie says Michigan’s current laws can prohibit survivors from getting justice. Simply based on when the abuse happened, and who the abusers are, which is why many survivors are still hesitant to come forward.

She stated, “We are forced to come forward at the risk of our own survival. I am here because Michigan laws are not built for victims but for predators.”



“The legislature should not be dictating which survivors have access to justice. We need to finally give all survivors access to justice.”