Sexual assaults most likely to occur in first three months of school year

Lansing (WLNS)– Sexual assaults are most likely to occur during the first three months of the school year – September, October, and November– according to the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health.

The amount of people that you know that have been sexually assaulted– I don’t think most people would guess,” Curtis Hertel Jr., Senator (D) for Michigan’s 23rd District said.

The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused or assaulted by age 18 and nearly 25 percent of people arrested for sex crimes were under 18– with the most common age being 14.

Sen. Hertel is working to change those numbers with Senate bill 270, better known as the “Yes means Yes” bill.

“What we are trying to do with our sex ed changes is to change the culture. to talk about responsibility, respect, and consent,” Sen. Hertel said.

That includes defining what exactly consent is.

“What’s scary to me is that they look at college campuses and they do polling. For example, if someone says they wanna have sex and then they change their mind, is it ok to have sex with them? That shouldn’t be a confusing answer but it obviously is. For me, that shows that we are doing a poor job of educating kids before they actually get to college,” Hertel said.

Just 24 states mandate sex education for k-12 students.

Michigan is not one of them although many schools in the state still choose to teach it. Only 9 states require consent to be part of the curriculum.

“If we can engrain a culture of consent before in the high school level and have kids understand what that culture is and have it become normal to them, then they are less likely to have those same experiences when they get to college,” Hertel said.

Hertel added that sexual assault is the least prosecuted and least reported crime in the U.S. because victims are often afraid to come forward. He hopes that changing the law will make people more comfortable with speaking out about these crimes.