LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Were you in Downtown Lansing for Silver Bells in the City Friday night? Did you get some great pictures of the parade, the crowds or just some festive decorations? Share them with 6 News.

It’s super easy — head over to link and our website will walk you through it.

To get things started, here are some pictures from WLNS’ Sheri Jones.