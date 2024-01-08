LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Doctors are calling it “respiratory season,” and some hospitals are seeing a big increase in patients.

Officials say the surge in cases means longer-than-normal wait times for patients.

Corewell Health in Grand Rapids held a press conference on Monday to address the surge in hospital visits. At Corewell, a physician claims the number of visits are so high that some patients who need immediate attention are having to wait to be seen by a doctor.

“We thought it’d be important for the public to know what we’re experiencing,” said Charles “CJ” Gibson, VP for medical affairs for Corewell Health.

Gibson said the health system is seeing 2-3 hours-long wait times, “even our walk-in clinics.”

“And as you can imagine, that’s it’s even worse in the emergency department.”

This season, Gibson’s facility is seeing a huge spike in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. He said the same goes for hospitals across the state.

Charles ‘CJ’ Gibson VP for medical affairs at Corewell Health (WLNS)

(CBS News)

(Michigan Flu Focus)

“This amount of volume this fast does put strains on our hospital systems. And so it makes it difficult to care for all of the things we’re used to caring for,” Gibson said.

As of January 1, Michigan has seen at least 500 COVID-19 cases. And the state had more than 5,000 patient visits just last week due to influenza-like illnesses.

With walk-in clinics, urgent cares and emergency rooms packed, Gibson says those experiencing flu-like symptoms don’t always have to check themselves in.

“If you’ve got a runny nose, a little bit of a sore throat, but mostly have enough energy to do your usual activities like clean your house or potentially work from home. Those are the people I wouldn’t recommend seeking an emergency-department type setting,” Gibson.

“But if things are getting worse, where you’re having a persistent fever or 100 degrees Fahrenheit, those are the sorts of things where you might want to start reaching out to your primary care doctor if you have one,” Gibson went on to say.

When we spoke last week with the Regional Chief Medical Officer for U-M Health and Sparrow, he said that health system has not seen a spike in COVID numbers.