SHELTER FROM THE STORM: Safety tips if you're driving into severe weather
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - WLNS Meteorologist Jim Geyer continues our helpful tips for staying safe during severe weather in our series "Shelter from the Storm"
Check out the video above for what to do if you find yourself driving into severe weather.
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Woman taken to hospital after falling from kayak in river
A woman was taken to the hospital after she fell from her kayak and was trapped underwater in a...Read More »
-
UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in crash with car
Lansing police tell 6 News a motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after a crash with a vehicle.Read More »
-
UPDATE: 12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead
Police entered the building and got out as many employees as they could, then exchanged fire with...Read More »