Shelter From The Storm: Watch the complete series of special reports

During the month of May the StormTracker 6 meteorologists have shown you how to stay safe in a variety of situations when severe weather hits. In the videos below you can watch the entire series of special reports.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls starts off with a look at protecting yourself when a tornado threatens.

Many people in mid-Michigan live in mobile or manufactured homes. In the video below, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips has a look at safety measures you can take when facing severe weather.

In the next video, StormTracker 6 chief meteorologist David Young has reminders of how you can be safe if you are at work during severe weather.

Summer is vacation time for many people. It’s also prime time for severe weather to hit. In the next video, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Jim Geyer takes you to Cedar Point to learn how you can stay safe if storms hit when you’re in a crowded, outdoor location.

In the final video below, StormTracker 6 meteorologist Jim Geyer is back with a look at what you should do to stay safe when on the road and severe weather strikes.