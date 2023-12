LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Public Safety has issued a shelter-in-place advisory Monday night for 16789 Chandler and the surrounding area, the agency said in an email.

According to the advisory, sent out at 9:12 p.m. Monday, East Lansing Police Department “is investigating a weapons complaint” in that area.

