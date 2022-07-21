UPDATE: The shelter in place order has been lifted. Athletes were released to their parents.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Football players are sheltering in place at Grand Ledge High School.

A suspect, Travis Harlan, 30, who reportedly fled police nearby has caused football players at Grand Ledge to be held in the school in a shelter-in-place situation, the team announced via its official Twitter account.

The players will remain in the school until police announce it is safe to leave.

WLNS News 6 will continue to update this story.