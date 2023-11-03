LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Selene is a mellow, easygoing Anatolian Shepherd mix, and she’s taking applications for a large couch to snuggle up on, and a lap to crawl into.

After making her way to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter as an unclaimed stray, 6-year-old Selene is just looking for love, said her friends at ICACS.

Selene is “over the puppy nonsense” these days. She’s a big, lovable girl who “tolerates dog friends,” but just wants to snuggle with her new family or owner.

Selene is 6 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored her adoption fee, so you can take Selene home with you for free.

To find out more about her, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

ICACS is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.