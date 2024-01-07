LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was the final day for Michigan Shepherds Weekend. The event is put on by the Michigan Sheep Producers Association.

“It’s a community for us. So we’re learning about taking care of sheep and what they go through,” said April Zeilinger with Zeilinger Wool Company.

Zeilinger’s wool business has been a member of the Michigan Sheep Producers Association for decades. She said she loves coming to the event to meet new people and learn more about her industry, and her daughter is excited to continue the legacy.

“I really hope that I’m able to run the business when I’m older. And make lots of changes and make people wear more wool,” Zeilinger’s daughter said.

The event, which has been going on for 40 years, showcases all the roles in the sheep industry. “People who raise sheep, whether that be just for fun, for food, for fiber, for grazing, whatever it is–we have a very diverse market and producers across our state,” said Samantha Ludlam, Executive Director of the Michigan Sheep Producers Association.

And the keynote speaker whipped up some recipes and spoke on the health benefits of eating lamb. “It is very nutritious. Omega 3 factors is absolutely a great tool for us. The American Heart Association and American dietetics say, ‘Hey, if you have to eat protein, lamb is where to go,'” said Nick Forrest.

The president of the MSPA said sustainability is a big focus for the association. He said that’s one of the many reasons people should start considering lamb as an option for both food and clothes.

“We occupy less than 4% of the American diet. We’re definitely the smallest livestock segment in the country, and so eat lamb and wear wool; it makes a difference,” said Jason Scramlin.

Sunday concluded shepherds weekend, but the association has events throughout the year and its members are always looking to share their knowledge.