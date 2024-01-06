LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a big weekend in Greater Lansing for humans who work with hoofed animals.

While the Michigan Sheep Producers Association is town at the from Friday to Sunday, the Michigan Horseshoers Association’s annual event continues on through Saturday at the Michigan State University Livestock Pavilion.

As the forging and farrier work tutorials are going on at the Pavilion, the shepherds from all over Michigan will be talking about everything from wool products to sheep vaccines over at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Lansing.

You can access the full program for the Michigan Shepherds Weekend here. As for the horseshoers–the schedule at the Pavilion Saturday is as follows:

8:00 Registration, Vendors Open & Auction display

9:00 to 10:30 Lecture presentation by Doug Russo, CJF AWCF

10:45 to 12:00 Practical Shoeing with Competition Shoes

12:00 to 12:30 Lunch

1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Three-Man Draft Live Shoeing 1st Go

2:45 to 4:15 p.m. Three-Man Draft Live Shoeing 2nd Go

6:00 Dinner and Awards Banquet in the Pavilion

7:00 Live Auction in the Pavilion