GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County sheriff says “many, many, many shots were fired” in the parking lot at East Kentwood High School after a graduation Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the high school parking lot on Kalamazoo Avenue after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation.

During a Friday morning press conference, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said a white Hyundai sedan drove into the parking lot and someone inside the vehicle began shooting at people who were near the stadium. While it sped away, a group that was attending the graduation started shooting back before taking off in a white Mercedes sedan.

A video frame of the white Hyundai that began shooting after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

A video frame of the white Mercedes that began shooting after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

“It would lead me to believe that, yes they did (have guns at the graduation),” she said during the press conference.

LaJoye-Young said the groups of suspects, which the sheriff’s office believes to total five people, might be known to each other. She said it appears one group targeted the other.

She said deputies found at least four different types of rounds that all belong to automatic weapons at the scene. LaJoye-Young said at least one firearm in the video has an extended magazine.

Deputies found the Mercedes in Grand Rapids overnight, LaJoye-Young said. The Hyundai, that was stolen out of Kentwood, was found abandoned behind a business on Kalamazoo Avenue near 60th Street SE. She added that the Hyundai is believed to be involved in other stolen vehicle thefts.

Both vehicles are being processed, she said.

Two people who were shot, a 16-year-old Texas boy and a 40-year-old Grand Rapids woman, went to the hospital on their own, LaJoye-Young said. The teenager was shot in the wrist and has been released from the hospital. The woman was shot in the wrist and the abdomen. LaJoye-Young said she underwent surgery on Thursday and was listed in critical but stable condition Friday morning.

“There was a complete disregard for the safety of individuals who are unrelated to this connection to these two groups,” LaJoye-Young said during the press conference.

Surveillance video shows the scene outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation where there was a shooting on May 19, 2022.

Surveillance video shows people begin to flee as shots were fired outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation on May 19, 2022.

Surveillance video shows the scene after shots were fired outside East Kentwood High School following the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation on May 19, 2022.

There were 60 students and their families and friends at the graduation, the Kentwood Public Schools superintendent said in a release. There was also a middle school concert happening at the same time in the school’s auditorium.

Deputies are asking anyone with photos or videos to submit them through an online form. Anyone with information or video of the incident can also contact the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.