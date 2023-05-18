VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with information about damage to a Consumers Energy power pole in the village of Vermontville.

After inspecting the power pole on West Street, near Third Street in Vermontville, and speaking to nearby residents, officials believe that the power pole was shot several times with a rifle in the early morning of May 12, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Consumers Energy has estimated the cost of the damage to the pole and accompanying costs to be about $30,000, according to the post.

If you have information about the damage to the pole, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call them at 517-543-3512, and ask for Deputy Fronckel.