RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect was killed and a deputy was injured in a shooting near Ravenna early Monday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when Muskegon Township and Muskegon Heights police were investigating a shooting inside a home. The suspect was last seen driving a Subaru Forrester near the intersection of Apple Avenue and Creston Street in Muskegon.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, an off-duty officer found the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect did not stop. Authorities chased the car for several miles until the suspect crashed into a ditch at Slocum and Neil roads in Ravenna Township around 1:30 a.m., according to an MCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fired a weapon at officers. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, according to MCSO. The suspect’s name was not released.

Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hankins was hit by multiple gunshots, but his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released around 5 a.m.

An undated courtesy photo of Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hankins. (Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office)

Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation, which is standard procedure.