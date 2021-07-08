Sheriff to collaborate with local police to fight crime

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a recent announcement from Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth, an increased emphasis will be placed on collaboration with the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Initiative.

“With the recent increase in violent crime, especially involving guns in the City of Lansing and surrounding areas, this just makes sense,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

According to a release from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the ICSO has a detective that will dedicate approximately 50% of their workweek to working the Lansing Police Violent Crimes Unit.

Additionally, Ingham County will also assign a uniformed patrol deputy to work alongside the team on an occasional and as-needed basis.

In past years, ICSO has occasionally assigned a detective to the VCI team.

Interim Lansing Police Chief Sosebee also expressed his gratitude to Ingham County as a whole,

Partnerships like this create a shared vision that includes crime reduction and a more positive public perception of law enforcement. I would like to thank Sheriff Wriggelsworth and his staff for their support on this continuing effort to curb the violence not only Lansing but Ingham County as a whole.”

The partnership between the ICSO and LPD VCI will be assessed throughout the summer and will be adjusted accordingly.