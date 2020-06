UPDATE: 11: 09 a.m.

Sheriffs have identified the person involved in the pouring a flammable liquid on a patrol vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a person who was seen pouring a flammable liquid on a patrol vehicle and attempting to ignite it.

The incident ocurred yesterday.

Sheriffs are asking anyone with information to contact sheriffs at 517-768-7931 or Mid Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.