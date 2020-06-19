Sheriffs office charges four people in connection to Bunkerhill Township shooting in March

The Sheriff’s Office has charged and arraigned additional individuals in connection to the March 31 shooting death of Bradley Wicks in Bunkerhill Twp.

On May 6, Christina Morgan-Ann Burnett, a 37-year-old Holt woman was charged with one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of accessory after the fact. Burnett has since posted bond and been released. Her next court date is on June 25 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Judge Hillman at the 55th District Court in Mason.

On June 18, Lisa Rene Burgess, a 47-year-old Dewitt woman was charged and arraigned on one count of Conspiracy to Commit Witness Intimidation and one count of Witness Intimidation. Her bond was set at $500.00. Her next court date is June 25 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Allen at the 55th District Court in Mason.

On June 18th Jennifer Lee Alleman, a 47-year-old Laingsburg woman was charged and arraigned on two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Witness Intimidation and two counts of Witness Intimidation. She was given a personal recognizance bond. Her next court date is June 25 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Allen at the 55th District Court in Mason.

On June 18th Garylee Douglas Dexter, a 26-year-old Stockbridge man who was already in custody on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder received additional charges. Additional charges include: two counts of conspiracy to commit witness intimidation and two counts of witness intimidation. Dexter remains remanded at the Ingham County Jail on his previous charges. His next court date is June 25 at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Allen at the 55th District Court in Mason.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrest of these individuals by the Michigan State Police 1st District Fugitive task force.