Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is giving free wheel locks for owners of Kias and Hyundais.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been a rough year around Lansing for Kia and Hyundai owners, with a scourge of thefts targeting the two makes of automobile in the area.

To that end, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is offering free wheel locks, which you can pick up from the sheriff’s office. “To pick up a free wheel lock, have your vehicle registration ready and bring it to Central Records in the Sheriff’s Office,” ICSO said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Another option to protect your car is an anti-theft software updated, available through Kia America or Hyundai, ICSO said.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is at 630 N. Cedar St. in Mason.

ICSO said in the post that the free wheel locks are courtesy of Hyundai Motor America.