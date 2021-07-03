Sheriff’s office says to avoid the Shiawassee River due to fast currents

SHIAWASSEE, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee sheriff’s office performed four rescues this afternoon at Shiawassee river. They’re asking kayakers and canoers to avoid the Shiawassee River because of the fast current and high water from the rain earlier this week.

“It was very fast and very high,” said John and Amber Miller, they were out at the river today. Their trip on the river with their daughter Alora was a lot shorter than they expected.



“Usually an hour and a half to two hours, today it was only a 45-minute trip,” said John. “We were moving really fast, so we had to make sure we were keeping an eye out on where we were going,” Amber said.

The Miller family go out on the Shiawassee river often but thankfully knew ahead of time about the fast current from a Facebook group.



” We made sure we had our float jackets because it’s really fast and we didn’t splash it,” they said. “There were precautions, don’t fully submerge yourself in the water because of the heavy rains.”

They also had to pay attention to what was ahead of them.



“There are some down trees on the side of the shore. We just had a couple of floats tied together so were just paddling and trying to pull clear of them,” said John.

Another family told 6 News that they went out in the river yesterday, and say that the one family member was actually knocked out of their kayak due to the strong current.

If you still plan to head out on the river, here are some tips:

Wear a life jacket

Check Facebook groups for conditions

Pay attention in case of any hazards

Always tell someone about your plans

If you do have to escape a fast-moving current, safety officials say to flip on your back and try to float. The Shiawassee Sheriff’s office says these flood conditions will hide trees, branches, and other objects. The fast waters can also overturn your canoe or kayak, they’re asking people to avoid the Shiawassee river for now.





