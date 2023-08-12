INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s Office warned yesterday in a Facebook post of a phone scam in which a person pretends to be calling from the sheriff’s office.

In the reported calls, the person says they are from the sheriff’s office and there is an arrest warrant out for the person getting the call.

“This scammer is attempting to get money over the phone,” said the sheriff’s office in the Facebook post. “No what matter what your caller ID says, the sheriff’s office will NEVER demand money or notify you of a warrant for your arrest over the phone!”

The sheriff’s office has provided this link from USA.gov for more information about where to report scam calls.