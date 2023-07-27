MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Iggy Azalea! Iggy is a beautiful pibble who is staying at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

She is five years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Iggy is energetic. She is fine with other dogs, but would probably prefer an easygoing friend who enjoys playing and is content to wander with her.

We know that Iggy has had at least two homes in her five years of life. She isn’t in the best shape physically, but she is gaining weight steadily, and her skin is already looking better. With a little TLC, Iggy should be as good as new in no time!

What Iggy needs most in the world is a family of her own where she can finally feel like she has a forever home!

You may inquire about her by visiting the shelter’s website or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St in Mason.