OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — A partnership between The Humane Society and Shiawassee County may be coming to an end.

The county has been paying The Humane Society to take in dogs for more than a decade. But now costs have skyrocketed, and shelter officials say the deal only covers half of its costs.

In 2012, Shiawassee County closed its animal shelter and began a partnership with The Humane Society. But now, the agreement is set to expire Dec. 31. Officials are worried about what that could mean for dogs in the area.

“It’s just frustrating, because we are the only shelter in the county for the animals, and not being a resource for our community is going to hurt our community, our residents, and ultimately the dogs are the ones that are going to suffer,” said Liz Kowal, Executive Director of Shiawassee Humane Society.

For the last 11 years, Shiawassee Animal Control has been taking stray dogs to the humane society. The county pays $20,000 a year to drop off dogs there, officials said. “They have access to our building with a key code, so they can come in any time day and night if we are not here, and so we provide medical care, vaccinations and housing,” said Kowal.

But now The Humane Society says that with inflation, $20,000 just doesn’t cut it.

“As of Oct. 31, 2023, we have actually spent $64,457.96. Our projected cost for this year is $77,516.85,” said Kowal. “That is just based on 20% growth over the years.”

The Humane Society said it has been paying the extra cost out of its budget: more than $180,000 in the last three years. The organization claims it needs more than $75,000 a year. The county offered less than half.

“They offered us $30,000 for the first year, the next year $40,000, and the third year would be $45,000,” Kowal said. “But those still wouldn’t even cover half the cost, so we would be on the hook for the rest of that.”

Many people wonder what will happen if a contract isn’t finalized by the end of the year.

“This is just going to be bad for the animals and their owners. All around, less animals will be reclaimed,” Kowal said.

6 News reached out to Shiawassee County, which offered the following response:

“Currently, the Shiawassee Humane Society hosts the animals that have been taken into custody by the Shiawassee Animal Control Officer as part of the Shiawassee Sheriff’s Department. The county provides $20,000 through a mutually agreed upon contract to the Shiawassee Humane Society for this service for approximately 183 dogs. This is about $109 per dog.

“The Humane Society has proposed raising this to $77,500 for 183 dogs, which almost quadruples the price to $423 per dog at a minimum. In a rural county with a limited budget, we have to make difficult choices and the current offer would mean a reduction in Sheriff Road Patrol or other services to accommodate this change.

“The Sheriff’s Department and County Administration will continue to explore this and other alternatives over the coming weeks before the current agreement expires.”