Shiawassee Co. Deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Facebook post from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Darrell Henderson.

Deputy Henderson died at Memorial Healthcare Center in Owosso yesterday from COVID-19 complications, having likely contracted COVID-19 while working at the jail.

Sheriff Brian Begole writes that Deputy Henderson was “a beloved co-worker with a big smile, and a heart of gold. He treated everyone with respect and brought great spirit to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Deputy Henderson worked in the corrections division, where he had served for two years.

Sheriff BeGole asks that people “keep Deputy Henderson, his family, and the members of the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”