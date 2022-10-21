SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two parents are in police custody after their one-year-old child was discovered to have died of a fentanyl overdose.

Two detectives with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid in February when the child was found to be unresponsive.

The investigation revealed that the child died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Drugs and guns were also recovered from the home.

Both Bannister and Kincaid are charged with homicide with other charges pending.

The investigation was assisted by Shiawassee and Genesee County Child Protective Services, Genesee County Auto Theft Investigation Network, and the Michigan State Police.