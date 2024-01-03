DURAND, Mich. (WLNS) – With the college football game for the national championship set to take place next week, one store owner in Shiawassee County said there’s a lot of Wolverine merchandise headed to the checkout lanes.

While the University of Michigan is preparing to take on the University of Washington on Jan 8, the owner of Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts in Durand said the increase of sales is something they’ve been seeing over the last few weeks.

“This last year, Christmas of ’23, we definitely saw an up-tick of Michigan products because their football team is doing so well,” Blair Pancheck said, who co-owns Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts said.

Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts in Durand says they’re seeing an increased demand in Wolverine items ahead of the championship game. (WLNS)

Since 2018, Pancheck has run and co-owned the store, and in the 5 years, she said she’s never seen this much interest in maize blue gear.

“I think we’re just seeing more of the MIchigan products going more recently,” she said.

Michigan’s win against Alabama in overtime brought the team to 14 total wins this season.

Pancheck said the team’s success plays hand-in-hand with merchandise sales in stores everywhere.

And through the buying-craze, she added that she’s thankful people are supporting small shops like her’s.

“Things are down locally. Not super low, only because I feel like our local public really supports buying local, coming local. And we have a variety of things I think that local places don’t sell,” she said.

She also told 6 News that since the football season started, they’ve sold almost around $1,300 worth of team-related items.