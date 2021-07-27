Shiawassee Commissioner calls for Chairman of the Board to resign

SHAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee Commissioner has called on the Chairman of the Board to step down after $65,000 of COVID relief money was distributed to seven Shiawassee commissioners.

The people of Shiawassee County are fired up on the comment section of the community’s Facebook page and they are not alone. Commissioner Gregory Brodeur wants the Board Chairman Jeremy Root to resign as soon as possible.

“I think ultimately all roads lead back to him the responsibility is him and I told him so when I talked to him early in the week and he said something to the affect of I cant be responsible to you all hearing every detail I said yes you are this isn’t a detail this is thousands of dollars,” said Brodeur.

Brodeur was not at the meeting on July 15 when the board approved the bonuses for county employees.

When he saw that he received $5,000 of that very COVID hazard pay, he was in shock.

Brodeur continues,

“Why in the world would I get $5,000 what did I do? So none of it makes sense.”

But Root received $25,000 of the county’s $13.3 million dollar share of relief money. Brodeur believes Root knew all along that commissioners were going to get paid.

“If I and the other commissioners knew it we probably would have been able to stop it”, said Brodeur.

Brodeur says he told Root why he needs to resign, and that conversation went, according to Brodeur.

“…not well it was short it was fairly combative and I just told him that I felt like it was the right thing to do and we hung up.”

As for the commissioners’ money, they must return it to the county. Yesterday, Genesee County Judge Mark Latchana froze the COVID-19 payments and ordered the board to revote on how it should be distributed at its meeting on August 12th.

There will be a meeting on Sunday to discuss nest steps.

6 News reached out to Jeremy Root for comment and did not hear back.