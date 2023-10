LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing 16-year-old, the agency said Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Mariah Tilson could possibly be in the Owosso area. She was last seen wearing black pants and a tie-dye crop.

Anyone with information on Mariah’s whereabouts can call Shiawassee Dispatch at 989-743-9111.