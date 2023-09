LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If the UAW strike continues into next month, 293 employees of CIE Newcor will be laid off.

The company notified the state’s Unemployment Insurance Office of the impending layoffs Monday. The layoffs will happen on Oct. 2 if the Big Three and the UAW haven’t hammered out a new contract.

Employees at both the Owosso and Corunna locations will hit the unemployment line temporarily as a result of the strike.

The union has been on strike since Friday at midnight.