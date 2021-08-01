Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root resigns

SHIAWASSEE, Mich. (WLNS)—The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeremy Root resigned this evening during a commissioners meeting.

Root will no longer serve as the Chairman of the board, but will remain a commissioner.

The Shiawassee Commissioner Gregory Brodeur called on the Chairman of the Board to step down after $65,000 of COVID relief money was distributed to seven Shiawassee commissioners.

The money included $25,000 for administrators, and almost all recipients received at least $1,000.

Besides Root, commissioners John Plowman and Brandon Marks each received $10,000, and the other four commissioners got $5,000 each.

“I think ultimately all roads lead back to him the responsibility is him and I told him so when I talked to him early in the week and he said something to the affect of I cant be responsible to you all hearing every detail I said yes you are this isn’t a detail this is thousands of dollars,” said Brodeur.

Genesee County Judge Mark Latchana froze the COVID-19 payments and ordered the board to revote on how it should be distributed at its meeting on August 12th.

